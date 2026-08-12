U.S. Stocks Slide and Oil Prices Swing Amid Ongoing Conflict with Iran
Wall Street dips slightly as volatile crude markets fuel inflation concerns, while investors await upcoming government data to gauge the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.U.S. stocks slipped a bit further from their records Tuesday, while oil prices kept swinging on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow crude to flow freely again.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% for a second modest drop since setting its all-time high on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 184 points (0.3%) and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6%.
The oil market price for a barrel of Brent crude briefly jumped above $90 in the morning before falling back below $87. It eventually settled at $88.91, up 1.4% from Monday. Last month alone, Brents price veered between $72 and $102 per barrel. Higher oil prices make inflation worse and theyve sent the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline to $4.01, according to AAA. Thats up from less than $3.14 a year ago, though its down from last weeks nearly $4.09.
The U.S. government will release the latest monthly reading on inflation. Economists expect it to show inflation remains high but that it decelerated to 3.4% in July from 3.5% in June. That could help the Federal Reserve whose members are notably split on whether they should be raising the countrys interest rates to keep a lid on inflation.
On Holding dropped 20.3% even though the Swiss sneaker company reported a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that fell short of analysts expectations while didnt want to slash prices to drum up more sales. Aramark rallied 8.5% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Cardinal Health added 1.3% after topping analysts profit expectations for the spring.
Also Read
In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in Europe and Asia. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 1.1% for one of the worlds bigger moves.
Treasury yields have jumped since the war with Iran because of higher oil prices and worries about inflation, sending long-term mortgage rates to their highest levels in a year. The 10-year Treasury yield eased back Tuesday, falling to 4.69% from 4.72% late Monday. But it remains well above its 3.97% level from before the war with Iran.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST