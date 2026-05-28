U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 278.30% to Rs 57.69 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 1500.00% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 278.30% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 311.59% to Rs 48.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 138.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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