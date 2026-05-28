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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 278.30% to Rs 57.69 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 1500.00% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 278.30% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 311.59% to Rs 48.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 138.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.6915.25 278 138.90110.83 25 OPM %42.9215.08 -48.9115.29 - PBDT25.702.55 908 68.5817.99 281 PBT25.212.07 1118 66.6516.94 293 NP17.441.09 1500 48.2811.73 312

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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