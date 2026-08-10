U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 180.73% to Rs 59.57 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 228.64% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 180.73% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.5721.22 181 OPM %43.7339.26 -PBDT26.018.60 202 PBT25.708.12 217 NP19.625.97 229
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST