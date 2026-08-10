Monday, August 10, 2026 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17HDFC Bank cuts MCLRSukanya Samriddhi Yojana for NRIHindustan Copper Q1 resultsSBI Share Price
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 180.73% to Rs 59.57 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 228.64% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 180.73% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.5721.22 181 OPM %43.7339.26 -PBDT26.018.60 202 PBT25.708.12 217 NP19.625.97 229

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 43.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 43.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST