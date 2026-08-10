U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 180.73% to Rs 59.57 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 228.64% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 180.73% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.5721.2243.7339.2626.018.6025.708.1219.625.97

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