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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank announces change in nominee director

UCO Bank announces change in nominee director

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

With effect from 13 May 2026

UCO Bank announced that the Central Government has nominated Hari Har Mishra as Director on the Board of UCO Bank in place of Sudhir Shyam, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Accordingly, Sudhir Shyam ceases to be Director on the Board of the Bank with effect from 13 May 2026.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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