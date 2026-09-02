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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 24.56, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 22.61% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.56, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 23871.2. The Sensex is at 76450.83, down 0.64%.UCO Bank has eased around 6.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8505.75, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.4 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 10.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST