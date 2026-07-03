UCO Bank Q1 total advances rise 21% YoY

UCO Bank reported a 21.33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total advances to Rs 2.73 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025.

On a sequential basis, total advances grew 3.80% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 2.63 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026.

During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 6.05 lakh crore, registering a 15.46% YoY and 2.54% QoQ growth from Rs 5.24 lakh crore and Rs 5.90 lakh crore, respectively.

Total deposits rose 11.04% YoY to Rs 3.32 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2.99 lakh crore a year ago, and increased 1.53% QoQ from Rs 3.27 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026.

Domestic advances climbed 22.50% YoY to Rs 2.45 lakh crore from Rs 2 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025 and rose 4.70% QoQ from Rs 2.34 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 3.14 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.14% YoY increase and a 2.95% QoQ growth.

The bank's credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 82.15% as of 30 June 2026, compared with 75.38% as of 30 June 2025 and 80.21% as of 31 March 2026.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. The banks standalone net profit rose 22.79% to Rs 801.15 crore on a 1.31% drop in total income to Rs 6,656.33 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.44% to Rs 27.26 on the BSE.

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