UCO Bank reports strong Q4 FY26 business growth
UCO Bank reported robust growth in key business metrics for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, driven by strong traction in both advances and deposits.
Total business rose 6.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 5.89 lakh crore, up 14.59% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 5.14 lakh crore in Q4 FY25.
Total advances increased 7.38% QoQ to Rs 2.62 lakh crore, reflecting a 19.09% YoY rise, while total deposits grew 5.48% QoQ to Rs 3.27 lakh crore, up 11.22% YoY.
Domestic advances rose 8.84% QoQ to Rs 2.34 lakh crore, a 20% increase YoY, while domestic deposits reached Rs 3.04 lakh crore, up 4.11% sequentially and 10.14% annually.
The banks CASA ratio remained steady at 38.48%, and the credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 80.12%.
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UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.
The banks standalone net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 739.51 crore on 1.6% rise in total income to Rs 7521.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.84% to Rs 24.10 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:31 PM IST