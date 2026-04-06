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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank reports strong Q4 FY26 business growth

UCO Bank reports strong Q4 FY26 business growth

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

UCO Bank reported robust growth in key business metrics for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, driven by strong traction in both advances and deposits.

Total business rose 6.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 5.89 lakh crore, up 14.59% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 5.14 lakh crore in Q4 FY25.

Total advances increased 7.38% QoQ to Rs 2.62 lakh crore, reflecting a 19.09% YoY rise, while total deposits grew 5.48% QoQ to Rs 3.27 lakh crore, up 11.22% YoY.

Domestic advances rose 8.84% QoQ to Rs 2.34 lakh crore, a 20% increase YoY, while domestic deposits reached Rs 3.04 lakh crore, up 4.11% sequentially and 10.14% annually.

 

The banks CASA ratio remained steady at 38.48%, and the credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 80.12%.

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UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

The banks standalone net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 739.51 crore on 1.6% rise in total income to Rs 7521.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.84% to Rs 24.10 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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