UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 22.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income decline 1.31% to Rs 6656.33 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 22.79% to Rs 801.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 1.31% to Rs 6656.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6744.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.21% to Rs 2767.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2444.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.84% to Rs 26281.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25066.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income6656.336744.59 -1 26281.3525066.90 5 OPM %68.8154.71 -64.6859.30 - PBDT1247.111036.14 20 4373.493833.55 14 PBT1247.111036.14 20 4373.493833.55 14 NP801.15652.43 23 2767.862444.96 13
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST