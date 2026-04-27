UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 22.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.31% to Rs 6656.33 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 22.79% to Rs 801.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 1.31% to Rs 6656.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6744.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.21% to Rs 2767.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2444.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.84% to Rs 26281.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25066.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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