UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 8.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.70% to Rs 6996.00 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 8.05% to Rs 656.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 607.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.70% to Rs 6996.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6436.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6996.006436.0172.5661.872574.93946.202574.93946.20656.32607.44

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