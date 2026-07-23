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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 8.05% in the June 2026 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 8.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.70% to Rs 6996.00 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 8.05% to Rs 656.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 607.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.70% to Rs 6996.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6436.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income6996.006436.01 9 OPM %72.5661.87 -PBDT2574.93946.20 172 PBT2574.93946.20 172 NP656.32607.44 8

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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