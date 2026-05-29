Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 488.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 112.85% to Rs 226.35 croreNet profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 488.95% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.85% to Rs 226.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 127.11% to Rs 35.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.19% to Rs 725.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales226.35106.34 113 725.63371.76 95 OPM %6.563.59 -6.846.92 - PBDT15.603.01 418 50.1622.73 121 PBT15.172.64 475 48.6121.31 128 NP10.661.81 489 35.7715.75 127
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST