Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 488.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 112.85% to Rs 226.35 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 488.95% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.85% to Rs 226.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.11% to Rs 35.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.19% to Rs 725.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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