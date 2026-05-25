Uddhav Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Uddhav Properties reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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