Uflex consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 3954.67 croreNet profit of Uflex rose 16.28% to Rs 196.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 3954.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3777.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 122.81% to Rs 317.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 15063.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14845.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3954.673777.06 5 15063.5114845.15 1 OPM %14.7710.86 -12.3511.15 - PBDT428.20288.21 49 1195.361120.75 7 PBT219.59111.90 96 408.25425.88 -4 NP196.02168.57 16 317.10142.32 123
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST