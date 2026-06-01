Uflex consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 3954.67 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 16.28% to Rs 196.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 3954.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3777.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.81% to Rs 317.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 15063.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14845.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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