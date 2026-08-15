Uflex consolidated net profit rises 629.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.52% to Rs 5201.23 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 629.63% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.52% to Rs 5201.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3837.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5201.233837.9017.0911.82704.38276.06491.3789.34423.3358.02

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