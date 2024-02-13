UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.66% to Rs 20.99 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.66% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.20.9933.142.241.630.400.390.290.330.180.63