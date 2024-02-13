Sensex (    %)
                        
UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales decline 36.66% to Rs 20.99 crore
Net profit of UFM Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.66% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales20.9933.14 -37 OPM %2.241.63 -PBDT0.400.39 3 PBT0.290.33 -12 NP0.180.63 -71
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

