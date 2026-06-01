UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 83.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.93% to Rs 27.29 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 83.58% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.93% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.76% to Rs 130.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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