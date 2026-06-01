UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 83.58% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 14.93% to Rs 27.29 croreNet profit of UFM Industries declined 83.58% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.93% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.76% to Rs 130.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.2932.08 -15 130.33144.43 -10 OPM %1.283.02 -1.831.93 - PBDT0.220.88 -75 2.232.14 4 PBT0.070.73 -90 1.621.53 6 NP0.110.67 -84 1.231.20 3
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:58 AM IST