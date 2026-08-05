Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 477.88 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 477.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 356.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.477.88356.345.591.4910.26-7.461.04-14.101.49-13.73

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