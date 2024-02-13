Sensex (    %)
                        
Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales decline 39.23% to Rs 360.93 crore
Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works rose 1.30% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 39.23% to Rs 360.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 593.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales360.93593.91 -39 OPM %16.8212.71 -PBDT53.6968.52 -22 PBT46.5963.47 -27 NP46.1245.53 1
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

