Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works rose 1.30% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 39.23% to Rs 360.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 593.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.360.93593.9116.8212.7153.6968.5246.5963.4746.1245.53