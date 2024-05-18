Business Standard
Ugro Capital approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 135 cr

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Ugro Capital has approved issuance of up to 3,500 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (INR), having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each and an aggregate face value of Rs 35 crore on private placement basis. The tentative date of allotment is 16 July 2024.
The company also approved issuance of up to 10,000 Listed, Rated, Senior, Secured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non Convertible Debentures denominated in INR, having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating upto Rs 100 crore including a green shoe option of upto 5,000 Listed, Rated, Senior, Secured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (Rs), each having face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating upto Rs 50 crore on private placement basis. The tentative date of allotment is 14 June 2024.
First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

