UGRO Capital Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 30 cr

UGRO Capital reported 27.10% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 29.55 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 40.54 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, total income increased 23.42% YoY to Rs 509.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 41.69 crore in Q4 FY26, down 2.27% as against Rs 57.21 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 51.1 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 26% increase from Rs 40.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Net total income expanded 51% year-on-year to Rs 348 crore in the quarter, driven by a structural shift toward higher-yield on-book assets.

In Q4 FY26, assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 15,334 crore, compared with Rs 12,003 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net disbursements stood at Rs 2,137 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,436 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, the company reported a GNPA of 2.50% and NNPA of 1.60%, with a provision coverage ratio of 45%. Stage 1 assets constituted 93.10% of AUM, while Stage 2 and Stage 3 stood at 4.40% and 2.50%, respectively.

Segment-wise, GNPA for EM LAP and Embedded Finance stood at 1.20% and 1.70%. Collection efficiency remained strong at 98%. On the capital front, the company maintained a CRAR of 21.20%, with a net worth of Rs 2,906 crore and leverage at 3.7x. The portfolio yield stood at 17.50%, while the cost of borrowings was 10.16%.

Shachindra Nath, Founder & managing director (MD), UGRO Capital said We are excited to pivot with our full force to serving Bharat extensively - to solve the problem of MSME credit at the bottom of the pyramid, which is where the real gap exists and where we have spent three years building the right capability. The branch network is now working for us. Every branch that matures adds earnings without adding cost.

Mature branches are at Rs 0.68 Cr/month disbursement and 156 sub-6-month branches are queued behind them as the next leg of annuity growth. UGRO will compound from its existing footprint. All five commitments we made in February are on track, and we will deliver on them.

UGRO Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Shares of UGRO Capital added 2.07% to Rs 114.25 on the BSE.