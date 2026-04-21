Ugro Capital standalone net profit declines 27.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 487.96 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital declined 27.13% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 487.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.23% to Rs 113.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 1766.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1395.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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