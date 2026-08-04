Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 77.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 417.41 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 77.88% to Rs 60.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 417.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 414.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.417.41414.0064.6862.4458.4060.9548.6648.1760.7134.13

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