Ujaas Energy standalone net profit rises 30.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.34% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy rose 30.52% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.032.65-92.08-122.264.383.274.263.173.252.49

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