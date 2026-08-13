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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 79.36 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 37.06% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 79.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.3660.13 32 OPM %3.626.00 -PBDT1.822.72 -33 PBT1.422.35 -40 NP1.071.70 -37

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST