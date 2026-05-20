Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 44.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 79.90 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 44.35% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 79.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.49% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 260.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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