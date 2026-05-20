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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 44.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 44.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 79.90 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 44.35% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 79.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.49% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 260.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales79.9072.95 10 260.10239.43 9 OPM %3.276.85 -4.528.12 - PBDT1.893.99 -53 9.0214.94 -40 PBT1.483.67 -60 7.4513.74 -46 NP1.332.39 -44 5.599.72 -42

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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