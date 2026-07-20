UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 16.77% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 24648.20 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement rose 16.77% to Rs 2599.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2225.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 24648.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21275.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24648.2021275.45 16 OPM %20.3520.71 -PBDT4694.194152.96 13 PBT3493.683046.18 15 NP2599.282225.90 17
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST