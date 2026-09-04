Ultratech Cement gains as Ultravolt marks entry into wires, cables

Ultratech Cement advanced 1.54% to Rs 11,396.20 after the company has launched the wires and cables business, Ultravolt, marking the Aditya Birla Group company's fourth new business foray in three years.

Backed by an investment of Rs 1,800 crore, Ultravolt is expected to become the second-largest player in the wires segment by capacity. The business aims to build a scaled national brand and rank among the top two players in the segment within five years.

The companys entry into the wires and cables market is expected to intensify competition in the sector. A domestic brokerage estimated that UltraTech could achieve a 5%-7% market share by FY31, while another brokerage cautioned that the aggressive expansion could result in a near-term de-rating for the wires and cables sector.

Shares of major industry players came under pressure following the development. RR Kabel declined 8.92%, KEI Industries fell 7.79% and Polycab shed 6.40%.

Ultravolts operations will be anchored by a new manufacturing facility at Jhagadia in Bharuch district, Gujarat. The facilitys strategic location is expected to support efficient distribution and logistics, enabling the company to serve markets across India.

UltraTechs latest venture expands its participation in the construction ecosystem beyond grey cement, ready-mix concrete, building products and white cement. The move is aligned with the companys broader Building Solutions strategy and provides an opportunity to tap into rising demand from home construction, infrastructure development and electrification.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, Wires and cables are becoming central to India's next phase of development. They sit at the intersection of three mega trends in the Indian economy urbanization, electrification and digitization. More than 100 million new homes over the next decade, expanding energy infrastructure, and the rapid rise of data centers are poised to fuel a boom in the category. Our distinctive advantage comes from a deep understanding of the product, its underlying components and the adjacent ecosystems.

Dilip Gaur, Director, Ultravolt said, We are venturing at pan India scale rather than testing the market region by region. Our plan is to reach more than one lakh retailers and further activate availability through over 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions (UBS) outlets. An ambitious rollout across more than 500 districts and 6,000 pin codes to begin with, reinforces our commitment to growth and innovation. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, network of more than 20 warehouses, extensive channel connects coupled with UltraTechs deep relationships with individual home builders, contractors, real-estate developers and EPC companies, and a pan-India distribution footprint gives us a strong platform to scale. Our aim is to build ambitiously through quality, technology, service and channel partnership.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 205.5. mtpa.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.77% to Rs 2,599.28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,225.90 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 15.85% YoY to Rs 24,648 crore in Q1 FY27.

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