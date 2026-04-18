UltraTech Cement raises total cement production capacity in India to 200.1 MTPA

UltraTech Cement said that the company has commissioned three new cement grinding units with a cumulative capacity of 8.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The three new cement grinding units, which are located in Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patratu (Jharkhand), and Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), have been strategically positioned to strengthen regional supply, serving North Indias booming construction corridor, the industrial heartland of Jharkhand, and the rapidly urbanising coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

With the commissioning of these units, the companys installed cement manufacturing capacity in India has risen to 200.1 MTPA.

Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the UltraTechs global capacity stands at 205.5 MTPA.

The company now ranks as the worlds largest cement company by sales volume and is also the largest single-country cement manufacturer globally (excluding China).

UltraTechs next phase of expansion is already underway. The projects currently underway, backed by a capex of over Rs 16,000 crore, will take the companys consolidated cement manufacturing capacity to 240-plus MTPA.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the second-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China. During the December quarter, the companys domestic grey cement capacity stood at 188.66 MTPA. Including its 5.4 MTPA cement capacity in the UAE, UltraTechs total global cement capacity has reached 194.06 MTPA.

The company reported a 26.92% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,725.40 crore on 22.78% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21,829.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.50% to end at Rs 11887.30 on the BSE on Friday.