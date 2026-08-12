UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% stake in Solaris Horizon Energy
UltraTech Cement has entered into Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire 26% equity shares of Solaris Horizon Energy, a company engaged in generation and transmission of renewable energy. The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the Company's green energy needs, optimising energy cost and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity law.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:04 PM IST