Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 99.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 16.33 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon declined 99.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.3312.8327.9230.792.132.131.241.290.2431.43

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