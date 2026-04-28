Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 69.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.13% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon rose 69.70% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.13% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 587.67% to Rs 40.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.88% to Rs 72.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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