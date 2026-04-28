Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 69.70% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 63.13% to Rs 20.88 croreNet profit of Umiya Buildcon rose 69.70% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.13% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 587.67% to Rs 40.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.88% to Rs 72.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.8812.80 63 72.3748.61 49 OPM %24.6625.86 -35.8738.98 - PBDT2.791.47 90 58.3610.60 451 PBT1.880.68 176 54.917.50 632 NP0.560.33 70 40.165.84 588
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST