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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 69.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 69.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 63.13% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon rose 69.70% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.13% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 587.67% to Rs 40.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.88% to Rs 72.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.8812.80 63 72.3748.61 49 OPM %24.6625.86 -35.8738.98 - PBDT2.791.47 90 58.3610.60 451 PBT1.880.68 176 54.917.50 632 NP0.560.33 70 40.165.84 588

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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