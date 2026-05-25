Umiya Mobile standalone net profit rises 167.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 470.91 crore

Net profit of Umiya Mobile rose 167.82% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 470.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.79% to Rs 9.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 836.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 560.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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