Umiya Mobile standalone net profit rises 167.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 470.91 croreNet profit of Umiya Mobile rose 167.82% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 470.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.79% to Rs 9.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 836.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 560.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales470.91308.68 53 836.10560.08 49 OPM %-3.38-5.66 --3.97-5.48 - PBDT7.713.27 136 13.148.15 61 PBT7.252.90 150 12.297.43 65 NP5.412.02 168 9.195.51 67
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST