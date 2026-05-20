Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UNCTAD says India's GDP growth will slow but remain robust at 6.5% in 2026

UNCTAD says India's GDP growth will slow but remain robust at 6.5% in 2026

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
According to a new report released on Tuesday by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in India, GDP growth will slow but remain robust at 6.5% in 2026, with economic activity supported by domestic demand, continued public investment in infrastructure, and expansion in services and manufacturing sectors. Government initiatives aimed at improving logistics, digital infrastructure and financial services are also contributing to productivity gains. Recent trade agreements with the European Union and the United States may support exports, but also imports, on top of more costly oil imports, which represent over 20% of its trade balance. UNCTAD noted that GDP growth in estimated at 7.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Zee Entertainment slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Trident reports 23% drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 102 crore

Trident reports 23% drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 102 crore

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries gains after Q4 earnings turnaround

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries gains after Q4 earnings turnaround

Dynamatic Technologies Q4 PAT falls 22% to Rs 13 cr

Dynamatic Technologies Q4 PAT falls 22% to Rs 13 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance