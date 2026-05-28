Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 1938.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 78.29 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 1938.21% to Rs 257.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 733.66% to Rs 279.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 218.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales78.2960.44 30 218.78193.09 13 OPM %30.9626.29 -23.5622.78 - PBDT27.0917.90 51 60.3450.21 20 PBT25.7716.52 56 55.3145.22 22 NP257.6312.64 1938 279.8633.57 734
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST