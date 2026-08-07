Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 30.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 41.03 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 30.40% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 41.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.0339.1810.4317.3810.938.749.737.497.255.56

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