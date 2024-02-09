Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 49.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 45.08 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 49.64% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales45.0847.84 -6 OPM %31.6821.76 -PBDT15.4410.87 42 PBT14.269.88 44 NP10.466.99 50
