Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 49.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 45.08 crore
Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 49.64% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales45.0847.84 -6 OPM %31.6821.76 -PBDT15.4410.87 42 PBT14.269.88 44 NP10.466.99 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Barometers turn rangebound, Nifty hovers below 21,900

TRF hits the roof after board cancels amalgamation scheme with Tata Steel

Godawari Power soars after receiving environment clearance for pellet plan expansion

Auto stocks, Shree Cement, Paytm, JSPL in focus

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon