Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 49.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 49.64% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.45.0847.8431.6821.7615.4410.8714.269.8810.466.99