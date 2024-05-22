Unichem Lab net loss widens to Rs 129 cr in Q4

Unichem Laboratories' consolidated net loss widened to Rs 129.31 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 44.27 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

The drug maker recorded loss before exceptional item and tax of Rs 0.25 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with loss before exceptional item and tax of Rs 13.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

The company has a provision for European commission fine as exceptional loss stood of Rs 125.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter. The exceptional loss stood at Rs 33.54 crore in Q4 FY23, due to one-time discretionary loyalty bonus.

On a full year basis, the firm posted consolidated net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in FY24 as against net loss of Rs 202.23 crore in FY23. Net sales rose 26.94% YoY to Rs 1,442.16 crore in financial year ended March 2024.

Unichem Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It addresses the needs of therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and pain management.

The scrip rose 0.10% to close at Rs 561.55 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations rose 7.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 431.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.