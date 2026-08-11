Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 632.62 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 632.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 526.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales632.62526.60 20 OPM %11.064.27 -PBDT78.9322.77 247 PBT48.99-9.02 LP NP41.47-10.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 77.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 77.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 53.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 53.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Kusumgar standalone net profit rises 882.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Kusumgar standalone net profit rises 882.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit rises 460.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit rises 460.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhatre Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhatre Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:34 PM IST