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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers declined 0.89% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.6817.15 9 OPM %16.0118.25 -PBDT2.452.39 3 PBT1.491.51 -1 NP1.111.12 -1

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST