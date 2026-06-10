Unified Data- Tech Solutions secures follow-on order of Rs 4.24 cr

Unified Data Tech Solutions has received a follow]on AMC order from one of India's largest private sector banks.

The latest order, valued at approximately Rs 4.24 crore (inclusive of taxes), pertains to AMC services for OEM infrastructure deployed at the bank's Hyderabad Data Centre. Earlier in May, the company received a Rs 5.60 crore (inclusive of taxes) AMC services contract from the same institution, which marked the commencement of a strategic engagement with the bank.