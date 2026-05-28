Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 160.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 234.97% to Rs 152.01 croreNet profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 160.43% to Rs 19.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 234.97% to Rs 152.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 334.40% to Rs 87.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 321.57% to Rs 511.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales152.0145.38 235 511.57121.35 322 OPM %23.4624.37 -30.0228.16 - PBDT24.069.77 146 118.2528.08 321 PBT23.769.25 157 117.3326.64 340 NP19.227.38 160 87.1420.06 334
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST