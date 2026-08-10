Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 117.15% to Rs 180.21 croreNet profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 3.21% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 117.15% to Rs 180.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales180.2182.99 117 OPM %26.1131.35 -PBDT23.6922.63 5 PBT23.2222.37 4 NP17.3516.81 3
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST