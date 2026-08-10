Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 117.15% to Rs 180.21 crore

Net profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 3.21% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 117.15% to Rs 180.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.180.2182.9926.1131.3523.6922.6323.2222.3717.3516.81

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