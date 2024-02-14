Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Unijolly Investments Company reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP-0.040.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gulmohar Investments And Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Australian stocks drift lower

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the December 2023 quarter

DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 64.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Kuwer Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon