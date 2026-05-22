Friday, May 22, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Unijolly Investments Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dollar index stays firm around a six week high

Dollar index stays firm around a six week high

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Delhi Jal Board

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Delhi Jal Board

NIBE jumps for second day on successful loitering munition trials

NIBE jumps for second day on successful loitering munition trials

Ramco Systems hits the roof after Q4 PAT soars four-fold to Rs 25 cr

Ramco Systems hits the roof after Q4 PAT soars four-fold to Rs 25 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance