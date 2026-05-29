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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 81.80 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 10.62% to Rs 26.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 81.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.18% to Rs 63.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 240.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.8068.37 20 240.49242.93 -1 OPM %43.0840.25 -31.2337.90 - PBDT38.7536.63 6 106.70112.46 -5 PBT31.5932.69 -3 80.44101.90 -21 NP26.1029.20 -11 63.2883.46 -24

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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