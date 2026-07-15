Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.21% to Rs 27427.10 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 27.41% to Rs 5641.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4427.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 1.21% to Rs 27427.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27098.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27427.1027098.6169.4267.367066.865268.687066.865268.685641.524427.94

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