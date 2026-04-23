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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 4.28% to Rs 26675.95 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 9.83% to Rs 5503.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5011.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.28% to Rs 26675.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27869.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.78% to Rs 19430.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18026.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.19% to Rs 106798.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106600.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income26675.9527869.00 -4 106798.89106600.24 0 OPM %67.2265.29 -67.5766.40 - PBDT6925.546174.76 12 24284.5023423.88 4 PBT6925.546174.76 12 24284.5023423.88 4 NP5503.615011.22 10 19430.2018026.96 8

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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