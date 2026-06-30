Union Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 173.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Union Bank of India has added around 6.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 7.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57727.35, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 173.3, down 0.98% on the day. Union Bank of India jumped 12% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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