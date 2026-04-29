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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 170.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 1.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Union Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24320.85. The Sensex is at 77922.32, up 1.35%.Union Bank of India has gained around 3.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 11.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55400.35, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.8, down 0.5% on the day. Union Bank of India jumped 35.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 1.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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