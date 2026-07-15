Union Bank of India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 30% to Rs 5,332 cr

Union Bank of India rose 1.58% to Rs 173.25 after the bank reported a 29.57% rise in net profit to Rs 5,332.30 crore on a 1.28% increase in total income to Rs 31,806.20 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 10,037 crore, up 10.15% YoY. Net interest margin was 2.80% for the June 2026 period as against 2.76% for the June 2025 period.

Operating expenses shed 0.78% to Rs 6,638 crore in the June 2026 quarter from Rs 6,690 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Accordingly, the public sector bank registered an operating profit of Rs 8,003 crore in Q1 FY27, up 15.83% YoY.

Provisions and contingencies dropped by 41.16% to Rs 979.42 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,664.51 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 7,023.16 crore, up by 33.92% from Rs 5,244.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Gross NPAs declined to 2.65% as of 30 June 2026, from 3.52% as of 30 June 2025. Net NPAs fell to 0.47% as of 30 June 2026 from 0.62% as of 30 June 2025. Total business of the bank increased by 7.46% YoY to Rs 23,79,697 crore as on 30 June 2026.

The RAM advances of the bank increased by 11.56% YoY to Rs 6,08,095 crore. The retail segment had recorded a growth of 12.06% and the MSME advances rose by 16.49% during the period under review. RAM advances as a percent of domestic advances stood at 57.31%.

Gross advances of the bank as of 30 June 2026 were Rs 10,96,331 crore, up 12.50% YoY.

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations.

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