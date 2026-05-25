Union Bank of India gains for fifth session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 165.28, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 1.08% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Union Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.28, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Union Bank of India has dropped around 6.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54055.35, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.9, up 2.26% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 17.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 1.08% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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